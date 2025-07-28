Serge Aurier to join Persepolis [Report]

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Without a club since January 2024 following the end of his contract with Galatasaray, Serge Aurier has been linked with a move to Iran’s Persepolis.

After spells with Lens, Toulouse, Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham, Villarreal, Nottingham Forest, and Galatasaray, the African champion from Ivory Coast is set for a new adventure—in Iran.

The native of Ouragahio has received his visa to travel to Iran, where he is expected to join Persepolis.

In fact, he is already with his new teammates in Turkey for preseason training camp.

The 32-year-old right-back is determined to revive his career and earn a spot in Ivory Coast squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.