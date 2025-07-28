Hosseinnejad scores in draw against Orenburg [VIDEO]

Ural56.ru – ORENBURG, On July 27 in the match of the 2nd round of the Russian championship, the Orenburg football club on the home field played a draw with FC Dynamo (Makhachkala).

The match went into the break with a score of 0:0.

At the very beginning of the second half, the visiting side of Dynamo opened their account. At 49 minutes Iranian striker Mohammadjavad Hosseinnejad in the broke the deadlock and scored in the penalty area of Orenburg after receiving a pass and accurately shotting into the corner to make it 0:1.

At 74 minutes, as a result of the corner, striker Maxim Saveliev scored the equalizer for Orenburg with his head from close range.