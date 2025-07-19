Taremi linked with return to Primeira Liga [Report]

Yahoo Sports – MILAN, Inter Milan flop Mehdi Taremi could make an unexpected return to Porto only a year after leaving the club.

According to Hatam Shiralizadeh via FCInterNews, negotiations between the player’s entourage and intermediaries are underway.

There’s plenty of regret when it comes to the 33-year-old’s career in Serie A.

Despite his stellar scoring exploits in Portugal, his career at San Siro has never taken off.

Instead, Mehdi Taremi is on the verge of leaving Inter sooner than anyone could’ve imagined.

After only scoring three goals in 43 matches, the Iranian star is ready to pack his bags.

Meanwhile, Besiktas, Nottingham Forest, and Fulham have added him to their shortlists.

Inter will listen to offers, hoping to make around €10 million from Taremi’s sale.

Indeed, it would be a capital gain for the Nerazzurri as they signed the striker on a Bosman deal last summer.

Despite inquiries from Turkey and England, Taremi could return to a more familiar environment.

Talks between the parties are ongoing.