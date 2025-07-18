July 19, 2025

Ehsan Hajisafi leaves AEK Athens

Mir Farhad Ali Khan July 18, 2025
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (1 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
104 views

Gazzetta.gr – ATHENS, AEK thanked Ehsan Hajisafi for his contribution to the team and wished him all the best for the continuation of his career.

Ehsan Hajisafi left AEK last summer as his contract expired, with the 35-year-old Iranian back saying “goodbye” with a wonderful post on his Instagram account.

AEK with a story on social media thanked Hajisafi for his partnership over the four years during which he played with the yellow-black jersey and wished him the best in his future.

“A great player, great professional and great friend. A champion. Thank you Ehshan we wish you all the best,” AEK wrote.

More Stories

CAFA 2025: Team Melli to participate without legionnaires, Malaysia drops out [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan July 18, 2025

Team Melli Women’s to face Jordan in must-win match

Mir Farhad Ali Khan July 18, 2025

Persepolis complete signing of Marko Bakic

Mir Farhad Ali Khan July 18, 2025