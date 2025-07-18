Ehsan Hajisafi leaves AEK Athens

Gazzetta.gr – ATHENS, AEK thanked Ehsan Hajisafi for his contribution to the team and wished him all the best for the continuation of his career.

Ehsan Hajisafi left AEK last summer as his contract expired, with the 35-year-old Iranian back saying “goodbye” with a wonderful post on his Instagram account.

AEK with a story on social media thanked Hajisafi for his partnership over the four years during which he played with the yellow-black jersey and wished him the best in his future.

“A great player, great professional and great friend. A champion. Thank you Ehshan we wish you all the best,” AEK wrote.