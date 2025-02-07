Iran discovers rivals at AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup 2025

Tasnim – HOHHOT, The stage is set for the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup China 2025 following the conclusion of the Official Draw at the Juva Grand Hotel in the host city of Hohhot on Thursday.

The aspirants were divided into three groups of four teams for the May 6-17 Finals.

Hosts China will face Uzbekistan, Chinese Taipei and debutant Australia in Group A while two-time champion Iran was drawn in Group B alongside Vietnam, Hong Kong China and another debutant side the Philippines.

Japan, who will be bidding to win the title for the first time after two runner-up finishes, will meet Thailand, Indonesia and Bahrain in Group C.

The top three finishers at China 2025 will also qualify for the inaugural FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup 2025, to be hosted by the Philippines – who have automatically qualified.

Draw results

Group A: China, Uzbekistan, Chinese Taipei, Australia

Group B: Iran, Vietnam, Hong Kong China, Philippines

Group C: Thailand, Japan, Indonesia, Bahrain