Tasnim – KALBA, Iranian forward Mahdi Ghaedi scored a brace as Ittihad Kalba defeated Sharjah 2-1 on Thursday.

Caio Lucas scored for the visiting team a lead in the 82nd minute, but Ghaedi scored twice in the 86th and 90th minutes.

Kalba moved up to the seventh place in the UAE Pro League, while Sharjah remained second in the table, one point behind Shabab Al Ahli.

The match was held in Ittihad Kalba Stadium in Kalba, Sharjah.