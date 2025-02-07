PGPL: Tractor earns late win over Zob Ahan [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – ISFAHAN, Tractor football team earned a 1-0 late win over Zob Ahan in 2024-25 Iran Professional League (IPL) on Thursday.

In the match held at Isfahan’s Fooladshahr Stadium, Domagoj Drozdek scored the winner in the added time.

In another game, Esteghlal Khuzestan defeated Shams Azar 1-0, courtesy of a goal from Mahmoud Motlaqzadeh in the 56th minute.

On Friday, Malavan will host Sepahan in Bandar Anzali, Kheybar meet Foolad in Khorramabad, Nassaji play Chadormalou in Qaemshahr, and Mes host Esteghlal in Rafsanjan.

Tractor provisionally moved top with 41 points, two points above Sepahan.