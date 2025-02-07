Iran U-20 defeats Saudi Arabia in friendly

Tasnim – SHENZHEN, Iran’s U-20 national football team defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1 in a friendly match on Thursday.

Reza Qandipour and Mohammad Dindar were on target for Iran in the match, held in Shenzhen.

The match was held as part of preparation for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup China 2025.

The young Persians are drawn in Group C along with Uzbekistan, Indonesia, and Yemen.

Sixteen teams have been drawn into four groups with not just continental glory at stake, but also four tickets to the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 in Chile.

The 42nd edition of the tournament will take place from February 12 to March 1 in Shenzhen.

Draw Result

Group A: China, Australia, Kyrgyzstan, Qatar

Group B: Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, DPR Korea

Group C: Uzbekistan, Iran, Indonesia, Yemen

Group D: Japan, Korea Republic, Syria, Thailand