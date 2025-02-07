PGPL: Sepahan held by Malavan, Kheybar defeats Foolad [VIDEO]

Tasnim – BANDAR ANZALI, Sepahan football team was held to a 1-1 draw by Malavan in the 2024-25 Iran Professional League (IPL) on Friday.

In the match held in Bandar Anzali’s Sirous Ghayeghran Stadium, Reza Shekari was on target for the visiting team just three minutes into the match but Amir Reza Afsordeh canceled out his goal in the 60th minute.

Esteghlal and Mes played out a goalless draw in Kerman and Nassaji and Chadormalou shared the spoils in a 0-0 draw in Ghaemshahr.

Earlier in the day, Kheybar had defeated Foolad 2-0 in Khorramabad.

Tractor remained top with 41 points, one point ahead of Sepahan.