February 7, 2025

Ezatolahi scores as Shabab Al Ahli defeat Dibba Al Hisn to take lead in ADNOC League [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 7, 2025
Sharjah 24 – DUBAI, Shabab Al Ahli triumphed 3-0 over Dibba Al Hisn in a postponed match from the 12th round of the ADNOC Professional League, securing the top position in the standings.

With this victory, Shabab Al Ahli climbed to 38 points, edging ahead of second-placed Sharjah by one point. The win also increased the intensity of the competition for the top spot in the league.
Key players in the victory

Mateus Lima netted two goals, while Saeed Ezatolahi added another, securing the victory for Shabab Al Ahli. Meanwhile, Dibba Al Hisn remains in 13th place with 9 points.

