Taremi fit for Milan Serie A derby clash [Report]

Yahoo Sports – MILAN, Inter Milan striker Mehdi Taremi is fit for Sunday’s Serie A derby clash with AC Milan.

This according to Italian outlet FCInterNews. They report that the 32-year-old Iranian international is back in training along with teammates Hakan Calhanoglu and Francesco Acerbi.

Mehdi Taremi has been one of the players who is a doubt for the derby on Sunday due to a fitness issue.

The former Porto striker missed Inter’s Champions League match against Monaco on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the reason for this was some abdominal discomfort that Taremi was dealing with.

Therefore, the Iranian has been somewhat touch-and-go as far as availability for Inter’s next match. The Nerazzurri face city rivals AC Milan in the second league derby of the season this weekend.

Mehdi Taremi Fit For AC Milan Vs Inter Serie A Derby Clash

Taremi’s condition has been assessed day by day over the past week.

The 32-year-old sat out the derby as he was still feeling some discomfort due to the problem with his abdomen.

However, reports FCIN, Taremi was able to make a return to full training today. He completed a full session with the rest of the squad, as did fellow injury returnees Calhanoglu and Acerbi.

Therefore, reports FCIN, Mehdi Taremi should be in the squad for the derby on Sunday.