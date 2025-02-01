Jahanbakhsh assists as Heerenveen and Fortuna Sittard draw [VIDEO]

The Pinnacle Gazette – HEERENVEEN, On Saturday, SC Heerenveen faced Fortuna Sittard at the Abe Lenstra Stadion, culminating in a thrilling 2-2 draw. The match showcased moments of exuberance and confusion, particularly with the late equalizer by Fortuna Sittard, which left both teams grappling with the outcomes.

Heerenveen came storming out of the gates, with Levi Smans netting the opener just three minutes after kickoff; his shot deflected off Ryan Fosso, catching the goalkeeper Luuk Koopmans off guard. Coach Robin van Persie’s strategy seemed effective, especially with new signing Milos Lukovic making his first start alongside Ilias Sebaoui, who had been under scrutiny for unfortunate penalties.

Just eight minutes later, Fortuna Sittard leveled the playing field through Kristoffer Peterson, who converted from the penalty spot after Sebaoui’s ill-timed foul inside the area. Despite the setback, Heerenveen maintained their offensive approach, with Alireza Jahanbakhsh nearly scoring just before halftime, hitting the crossbar instead.

The second half featured numerous opportunities for Heerenveen, but it was the debuting 17-year-old Eser Gürbüz who brought the crowd to life. Coming off the bench, Gürbüz scored the potential winning goal from a cross from Jahnbakhsh and just ten minutes remaining, celebrating his inaugural strike with joy.

Despite Heerenveen’s optimism, the match took another twist. Fortuna’s Rodrigo Guth found the net during stoppage time, earning his team the draw. This last-minute goal, stemming from a corner created after chaotic substitutions which saw Fortuna fielding 12 players momentarily, sparked outrage from Van Persie.