February 1, 2025

Mehdi Ghaedi scores as Kalba draws Al Wasl [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 1, 2025
Tasnim – KALBA, Iranian international winger Mehdi Ghaedi scored against Al Wasl in 2024-25 in the UAE Pro League.

In the match, held at the Zabeel Stadium, Ghaedi found the back of the net from the penalty spot in the 61st minute.

Ittihad Kalba Brazilian midfielder Caio Eduardo de Souza Germano was shown a straight red card in the 16th minute.

With 10 minutes remaining, Brazilian player João Pedro leveled the score.

Al Wasl and Ittihad Kalba remained eighth and ninth, respectively with 18 points.

