Dutch-Iranian midfielder Arman Nahany joins Feyenoord

Tasnim – ROTTERDAM, Young Duth-Iranian midfielder Arman Nahany has joined Feyenoord football club.

The 16-year-old player from the Feyenoord Academy signed an agreement on Thursday afternoon in the Press Center of De Kuip, binding him to the club until mid-2028.

“Because I’ve been a Feyenoord player for so long, this day is very special for me,” says Nahany.

“Feyenoord feels like a second home to me. Everything here is so familiar. That’s why I’m extra happy with the reward I’ve received from the club. I look forward to further developing myself here in the coming years,” he added.

Nahany started playing football at the amateur club sv DWO in Zoetermeer and has been a player of Feyenoord Academy since the summer of 2015.

After completing the entire youth academy, he is currently part of Feyenoord Under 17, coached by Erik van der Ven.