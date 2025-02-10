February 10, 2025

Iran too strong for Uzbekistan at 2025 CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship [VIDEO]

Kamran D. February 10, 2025
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (2 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
11 views

TT – TEHRAN – Iran defeated Uzbekistan 9-0 in the 2025 CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship on Sunday.

Maral Torkman (two goals), Fatemeh Hosseini (two goals), Elham Anafcheh, Nasimeh Gholami, Zahra Kiani and Roghayeh Sume’eh scored for Iran.

Fatemeh Hosseini was selected the Player of the Match.

Team Melli will also play Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday, Turkmenistan on Friday, and Tajikistan on Sunday.

Iran have won three titles out of three editions.

The tournament, organized by the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA), held in Dushanbe for the third time on Feb. 9 to 16.

>>>> HIGHLIGHTS

More Stories

Iran discovers rivals at AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup 2025

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 7, 2025

Iran in Pot 1 of 2025 AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 1, 2025

Iran Invited to Brazilian Futsal tournament [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 10, 2025