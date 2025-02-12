February 12, 2025

Iran beat Kyrgyzstan at 2025 CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship [VIDEO]

Kamran D. February 12, 2025
TT – TEHRAN – Iran defeated Kyrgyzstan 10-0 in the 2025 CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship on Wednesday.

Maral Torkman (three goals), Roghayeh Soume’eh (two goals), Fereshteh Karimi (two goals) Fatemeh Hosseini, Mahtab Banaei, and Zahra Kianimanesh were on target for Team Melli. scored for Iran.

Iran had defeated Uzbekistan 9-0 on Sunday and are scheduled to meet Turkmenistan on Friday, and Tajikistan on Sunday, respectively.

Iran have won three titles out of three editions.

The tournament, organized by the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA), held in Dushanbe for the third time on Feb. 9 to 16.

 

