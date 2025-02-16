Iran crowned champions of 2025 CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship

TT – TEHRAN, Iran defeated Tajikistan 10-1 on Sunday to win the 2025 CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship for the fourth time.

Maral Torkman (two goals), Fereshteh Karimi (two goals), Roghayeh Soume’eh, Nasimeh Gholami, Mahtab Banaei, Zahra Kianimanesh, Fatemeh Hosseini, and Mahsa Alimadadi were on target for Team Melli.

Iran defeated Uzbekistan 9-0, Kyrgyzstan 10-0, and Turkmenistan 5-1.

Iran have won four titles out of four editions.

The tournament, organized by the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA), was held in Dushanbe for the third time on Feb. 9 to 16.