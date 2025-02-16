February 16, 2025

Iran crowned champions of 2025 CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship

Kamran D. February 16, 2025
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (1 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
6 views

TT – TEHRAN, Iran defeated Tajikistan 10-1 on Sunday to win the 2025 CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship for the fourth time.

Maral Torkman (two goals), Fereshteh Karimi (two goals), Roghayeh Soume’eh, Nasimeh Gholami, Mahtab Banaei, Zahra Kianimanesh, Fatemeh Hosseini, and Mahsa Alimadadi were on target for Team Melli.

Iran defeated Uzbekistan 9-0, Kyrgyzstan 10-0, and Turkmenistan 5-1.

Iran have won four titles out of four editions.

The tournament, organized by the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA), was held in Dushanbe for the third time on Feb. 9 to 16.

More Stories

Iran beat Kyrgyzstan at 2025 CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship [VIDEO]

Kamran D. February 12, 2025

Iran too strong for Uzbekistan at 2025 CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship [VIDEO]

Kamran D. February 10, 2025

Iran discovers rivals at AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup 2025

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 7, 2025