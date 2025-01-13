Iran Star Gets His Chance To Shine In Venezia

sempreinter.com – Striker Mehdi Taremi will get his chance to shine for Inter Milan in this afternoon’s Serie A match against Venezia.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews. They report that the Iranian is not just starting due to Marcus Thuram’s fitness.

Reports indicate that Taremi will start for Inter this evening against Venezia. The former Porto striker will lead the line alongside Nerazzurri captain Lautaro Martinez.

At first it had seemed as though this would have been due to the fitness of Inter striker Marcus Thuram.

That was the case when Taremi started in the Supercoppa Italiana final against AC Milan.

The Iranian international had received the nod after Thuram had picked up a thigh problem in the semifinal against Atalanta.

Mehdi Taremi Gets Chance To Shine In Venezia Vs Inter Serie A Clash

However, reports the Gazzetta, there are few lingering fitness concerns for Thuram.

Rather, the Frenchman is likely to start for Inter in Wednesday’s Serie A outing against Bologna.

However, Taremi is nevertheless slated to get the start.

According to the Gazzetta, that is a reward from Inter coach Simone Inzaghi for Taremi’s performance against Milan.

Even though Inter lost that final, in dramatic circumstances, the 32-year-old impressed. He scored his second goal for Inter, and first from open play.

Taremi’s overall performance was easily one of his best in a Nerazzurri shirt.

And that has convince Inzaghi that the Iranian is the right man to start this evening against Venezia.

The Inter coach is really backing Taremi to put in another top performance. He’s not just relying on the 32-year-old as a backup because Thuram is not at in top physical condition.