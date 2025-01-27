Mehdi Taremi and Inter Milan got a big win over Lecce in Serie A [VIDEO]

sempreinter.com – The Nerazzurri needed to respond to Napoli’s victory over Juventus by taking three points, And that’s exactly what they did.

Moreover, Inter did so in emphatic style. They scored four goals at one end, while also keeping a clean sheet.

Midfielder Davide Frattesi scored Inter’s opener. Then captain Lautaro Martinez scored a thunderbolt from range to double the Nerazzurri’s advantage.

Goals from Denzel Dumfries and Mehdi Taremi in the second half sealed the emphatic win.

Inter striker Mehdi Taremi took to Instagram to celebrate the win.