Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran’s national football team will play a friendly match with Russia on October 10.

Mehdi Mohammad Nabi, vice president of Iran football federation, said that Team Melli will also play two more friendlies with European teams.

Iran has almost qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the friendly matches will serve as preparation for the World Cup.

On Thursday, Iran defeated the UAE 2-0 in Group A in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.