March 22, 2025

Ghalenoei hails Team Melli players after win over UAE

Mir Farhad Ali Khan March 21, 2025
Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei hailed his players’ spirit after their 2-0 victory over the United Arab Emirates in the AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to 26 on Thursday.

Ghalenoei reserved special praise for goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand for keeping Iran in the game early on as they remained at the top of Group A and moved within a point of securing a fourth consecutive FIFA World Cup appearance.

“Congratulations to everyone and to Beiranvand. In the opening minutes, he came out on top in one-on-one situations and I dedicate this win to him. The Emiratis brought very high-quality players and they were much better. We weren’t very good in the first half, but we got better in the second half,” said Ghalenoei.

“Thank God, we have taken this path in difficult circumstances after the Asian Cup. I feel like I am a blessed coach because I have good players. Every time the games are over, I miss these players.”

