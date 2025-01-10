AWCL QFs: Hyundai Steel Red Angels and Bam Khatoon to lock horns

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, The AFC Women’s Champions League (AWCL) 2024-25 quarter-final ties are set to be blockbusters.

After an exciting group stage which had it all, the Wednesday’s knockout stage draw at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur identified the path for the teams who are aiming to be the inaugural champions to plot their charge.

The-AFC.com has taken a look at what can be expected in the single leg last eight ties, which will be played on March 22 and 23.

Hyundai Steel Red Angels Women’s FC of South Korea will play Iran’s Bam Khatoon in the quarter finals.

Hyundai Steel Red Angels Women’s FC will be aiming to make home ground advantage count against Bam Khatoon FC.

That aside, the tie promises to be a thrilling affair with both teams highly experienced.

Red Angels topped Group A with seven points while Bam Khatoon finished as the Group B runner-up on four points.

Both sides will definitely strengthen their respective squads ahead of the quarter-finals and will be aiming to go all the way.

Tereza Engesha starred for Red Angels in the group stage, netting five of seven goals while team effort took Bam Khatoon through, with four goals coming through contributions from three different players.