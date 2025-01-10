Iran and Turkey football federations to ink MoU

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran and Turkey football federations will ink a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen sports cooperation between two countries.

Mehdi Alavi, the spokesperson of the Iran football federation, said that President Mehdi Taj will travel to Istanbul this week and the Iranian delegation is going to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Turkish counterpart.

According to Alavi, Iran and Turkey football teams will meet in a friendly match in 2025.

The MoU aims to facilitate the exchange of opinions about the technical issues, friendly matches in all national levels and holding training camp.