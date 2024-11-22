Tractor out of 2024/25 Iran’s Hazfi Cup [VIDEO]

TT – TEHRAN, Tractor football team were knocked out of 2024/25 Iran’s Hazfi Cup after suffering a 2-1 home loss against Gol Gohar in Tabriz.

Sokol Cikalleshi gave an early lead to Tractor at the Yadegar-e Emam Stadium from the penalty spot but Mehdi Tikdari leveled the score before the halftime.

Pouria Latififar scored the winner in the 64th minute to give the visiting team a 2-1 win in the Round of 32.

Elsewhere, Sepahan defeated Pars Jonoubi Jam 2-0 at the Takhti Stadium in Jam, courtesy of Kaveh Rezaei and Javad Aghaeipour goals in each half.

Fard Alborz lost to Kheybar Khoramabad 1-0 in their home match.

Mes Rafsanjan also edged past Shenavar Sazi Qeshm 1-0 in their away match, courtesy of Mehdi Sharifi’s goal.

On Thursday, Persepolis defeated Mes Songoon 3-0 in Tehrab’s Shahr-e Qods Stadium.

The Hazfi Cup is an Iranian knockout football competition held annually by the Football Federation of Iran.

Sepahan are defending champions.