Tractor beat Kheybar to reclaim PGPL top

TT – TEHRAN, Tractor football team edged past Kheybar 1-0 and returned to the top of 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Saturday.

Domagoj Drozdek scored the solitary goal of the match in the 46th minute at the Yadegar-e Emam Stadium in Tabriz.

In Arak, Persepolis came from a goal down to earn a late draw against Aluminum. Aref Haji Eydi scored for Aluminum and Ali Alipour equalized the match with two minutes remaining. Persepolis are third in the table.

Esteghlal also defeated struggling Nassaji 1-0 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, courtesy of a goal from Alireza Kohshki in the 56th minute. Nassaji Sudanese forward Mohamed Eisa had missed a penalty five minutes earlier.

Tractor sit top with 44 points, one point above Sepahan.