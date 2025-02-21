Sepahan provisionally reclaims top spot in Iran league

TT – TEHRAN, Sepahan football team provisionally returned to the top of the Iran league table on Friday, securing a 4-1 victory over Zob Ahan in the Isfahan derby.

The match, held at Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium, saw Sepahan took an early lead when Aboubakar Kamara scored in the 15th minute. However, Zob Ahan fought back, with Sobhan Khaghani equalizing three minutes into the second half.

Mohammadjavad Aghaeipour put Sepahan ahead in the 71st minute, followed by Reza Asadi’s goal in the 78th minute, making it 3-1. With just five minutes remaining, Mehdi Limouchi sealed the win by scoring Sepahan’s fourth goal.

Elsewhere, Malavan secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Shams Azar in Qazvin, while Foolad defeated struggling Havadar 3-0 in Ahvaz.

On Saturday, Persepolis will take on Aluminum in Arak, Tractor will host Kheybar in Tabriz, and Esteghlal will face Nassaji in Tehran.