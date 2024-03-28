March 28, 2024

Iran futsal team lose to Morocco in Vietnamese tournament [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan March 28, 2024
Mehr News – HO CHI MINH CITY, Iran’s national men’s futsal team were beaten by Morroco in a four-team tournament in Vietnam.

Iran’s national men’s futsal team which have participated in the four-team tournament in Vietnam to prepare for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup lost to Morroco in its first match in the tournament 5-4.

Vietnam and New Zealand are the other teams taking part in the four-team tournament.

Iran will face New Zealand on Saturday.

The Iranian team will meet with the hosts Vietnam on Sunday.

