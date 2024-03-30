Mohebi shines as Rostov win big over Dynamo in Moscow [VIDEO]

Sportbox.ru – MOSCOW, Rostov defeated Dynamo Moscow in the match of the 22nd round of the Russian Premier League (RPL).

The meeting in Moscow ended with a score of 4:1 in favor of the guests. As part of the winners, Mohammad Mohebi scored a double and assisted, Danil Glebov and Kirill Shchetinin scored a goal each. Bitello scored for the hosts.

The Rostov team won their first away victory in the current championship.

Earlier, the RPL announced that based on the results of the 22nd round matches it would transfer assistance to the families of those killed and injured in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. The number of goals scored in the 22nd round, which takes place on March 29–31, will be multiplied by a million rubles, and the total amount will be sent to help the victims.

Dynamo reported that all proceeds from the sale of tickets for the game with Rostov will be transferred to the families of the victims of the terrorist attack and those affected. Football players from both teams lined up before the match on Friday wearing black T-shirts with images of cranes – in memory of those killed at Crocus City Hall. A minute of silence was also announced at the stadium.

In the first round of the RPL Dynamo beat Rostov on the road – 2:1.

The Blue and Whites are third in the Russian Championship standings with 38 points. Rostov (30) is seventh.

In the next round, the Moscow club will host the capital’s Spartak on April 7; the day before, Valery Karpin’s team will play at home against Sochi.