March 25, 2024

International Futsal Tournament 2024: Iran to travel to Vietnam on Monday

Mir Farhad Ali Khan March 25, 2024
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
4 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran’s men’s national futsal team will travel to Vietnam on Monday to compete in a futsal tournament in the Southeast Asian country.

The four-team tournament will bring Vietnam, Iran, Morocco and New Zealand together.

Iran coach Vahid Shamsaei has called up 14 players to Team Melli for the event.

Iran prepares for the 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup, where the team is drawn in Group D against Kuwait, Bahrain and debutant Afghanistan.

More Stories

SportsMole: WCQ 2026 – Turkmenistan vs. Iran [Preview]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan March 25, 2024

Yahya Golmohammadi nominated for Iran U-23 job [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan March 23, 2024

WCQ 2026: Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei lauds Turkmenistan

Mir Farhad Ali Khan March 23, 2024