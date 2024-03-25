International Futsal Tournament 2024: Iran to travel to Vietnam on Monday

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran’s men’s national futsal team will travel to Vietnam on Monday to compete in a futsal tournament in the Southeast Asian country.

The four-team tournament will bring Vietnam, Iran, Morocco and New Zealand together.

Iran coach Vahid Shamsaei has called up 14 players to Team Melli for the event.

Iran prepares for the 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup, where the team is drawn in Group D against Kuwait, Bahrain and debutant Afghanistan.