(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Former Persepolis coach Yahya Golmohammadi has been nominated to take charge of Iran’s U-23 football team.

The 53-year-old coach parted company with Persepolis in January.

Media reports suggest that the football federation of Iran has opened negotiations with Golmohammadi.

The federation parted ways with Reza Enayati after Iran’s poor results in the 2022 Asian Cup.