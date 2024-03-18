March 18, 2024

2026 WCQ: FFIRI announce Iran squad to face Turkmenistan

Mir Farhad Ali Khan March 18, 2024
Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran national football team head coach Amir Ghalenoei has called up 29 players for two matches against Turkmenistan in Group E of the Preliminary Joint Qualification – Round 2 for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027.

Team Melli are scheduled to host Turkmenistan on March 21 in Tehran and play the team five days later at the Ashgabat Stadium.

Iran sit top of the group with four points out of two matches.

Goalkeepers:
Alireza Beiranvand, Payam Niazmand, Hossein Hosseini, Arsha Shakouri

Defenders:
Shoja Khalilzadeh, Mohammadhossein Kanaanizadegan, Amin Hazbavi, Saman Fallah, Ramin Rezaeian, Saleh Hardani, Milad Mohammadi, Abolfazl Jalali, Hossein Goudarzi

Midfielders:
Omid Noorafkan, Saman Ghoddos, Saeid Ezatolahi, Mohammad Ghorbani, Ali Gholizadeh, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Mehdi Limoochi, Mohammad Mohebi, Mehdi Ghaedi, Mehdi Torabi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh

Strikers:
Mehdi Taremi, Javad Aghaeipour, Sardar Azmoun, Mohammadreza Azadi, Saeid Saharkhizan

