2023-24 Hazfi Cup – Round of 16: Iranian clubs learn fate after draw completed

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iranian football teams discovered their fate at the 2023-24 Hazfi Cup Round of 16 on Sunday.

Persepolis will lock horns with Aluminum in Arak, while Sepahan play first-tier Abipooshan Jonoub in Ahvaz.

The Round of 16 will be held on April 25 and 26.

Hazfi Cup is an Iranian knockout football cup competition held annually by the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran. The competition was founded in 1975 and Esteghal and Persepolis are the most successful clubs with seven titles each.

*Mes Kerman v Chadormalu

*Havadar v Mes Sungun

*Malavan v Saipa

*Mes Rafsanjan v Paykan

*Aluminum v Persepolis

*Abipooshan Jonoub v Sepahan

*Fajr Sepasi v Gol Gohar

*Tractor v Zob Ahan