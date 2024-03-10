UCL: Porto recovers key player ahead of match against Arsenal

Onefootball.com – PORTO, FC Porto is aware of the tougher challenge they will face when they visit Arsenal for the return leg of their Champions League round of 16 match this week.

Having lost the first leg 1-0 in Portugal, the Gunners have a significant task ahead against a well-organised Porto side. The Portuguese team has been in good form, recognising that many do not anticipate them to perform as well as they did in the first game.

A big boost for Porto is the return to full fitness of their star attacker, Mehdi Taremi. The Iranian, considered one of the finest experienced strikers in Portugal, is expected to play for Inter Milan next season. Despite missing their recent games, Taremi is set to be back in the team facing Arsenal, as reported by Sport Witness.

His inclusion in the lineup adds an extra threat in attack for Porto, making Arsenal’s defensive efforts even more challenging in the upcoming match.

Mehdi Taremi is one of the most accomplished players in the Porto squad and we expect the attacker to cause us problems.

However, this game is a must-win and we expect our players to prepare for it knowing that they have to do all they can to win the match and make progress.