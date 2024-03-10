Amir Abedzadeh honored by C.S. Maritimo for 100 appearances

Persianfootball.com – FUNCHAL, Iranian goalkeeper Amir Abedzadeh was honored by his club C.S. Maritimo prior to the start of their home match against OS Belenenses on March 5th.

Abedzadeh, who returned to the club after spending two seasons with La Liga 2 side Ponferradina, was highlighted for featuring in 100 matches for the Funchal based club.

Maritimo currently compete in the Portuguese second divison, and Abedzadeh’s return to the side has boosted hopes for their return to the Liga Portugal 1st division.

Abedzadeh’s team are currently in 4th place, one position away from a promotion playoff spot after defeating Tondela 3-0 away from home on Sunday, where the Iranian shotstopper ensured a cleansheet for his side.