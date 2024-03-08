March 8, 2024

Shahab Zahedi joins J1 League side Avispa Fukuoka

Mir Farhad Ali Khan March 8, 2024
Tasnim – FUKUOKA, Iranian forward Shahab Zahedi officially joined the Japanese football club Avispa Fukuoka.

Zahedi has joined the team on loan until June 30.

The 28-year-old striker joined Persepolis from Ukraine’s Zorya Luhansk on loan last year but failed to live up to expectations.

Avispa Fukuoka, based in Hakata, Fukuoka, is a prominent Japanese professional football club competing in the top-tier J1 League.

Zahedi will play against Shonan Bellmare on Matchweek 3 on Saturday.

