Shahab Zahedi joins J1 League side Avispa Fukuoka

Tasnim – FUKUOKA, Iranian forward Shahab Zahedi officially joined the Japanese football club Avispa Fukuoka.

Zahedi has joined the team on loan until June 30.

The 28-year-old striker joined Persepolis from Ukraine’s Zorya Luhansk on loan last year but failed to live up to expectations.

Avispa Fukuoka, based in Hakata, Fukuoka, is a prominent Japanese professional football club competing in the top-tier J1 League.

Zahedi will play against Shonan Bellmare on Matchweek 3 on Saturday.