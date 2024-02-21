Iran, Saudi Arabia to play friendly match: official

TT – TEHRAN, General secretary of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, Ibrahim Alkassim, has officially confirmed that they are interested in arranging a friendly match with Iran.

Iran national football team head coach Amir Ghalenoei, who has traveled to Riyadh to attend the match between Al Hilal and Sepahan in the 2023/24 AFC Champions League, met with his counterpart Roberto Mancini and exchanged their views on the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Alkassim confirmed that they are interested in playing a friendly match with Team Melli.

The date of the match has not yet been confirmed.