Moharrami misses rest of 2023 AFC Asian Cup

TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Iran national football team right-back Sadegh Moharrami missed the rest of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup due to a foot injury.

In the first half of the match against the UAE, he was forced to leave the field after suffering ligament damage and MRI scan determined its severity.

Iran defeated the UAE 2-1 in Group C.

His absence will be a big blow to Team Melli in the upcoming matches.

Iran are scheduled to meet Syria on Jan. 31 in the competition’s knockout stage.

