Saman Ghoddos eyeing his greatest achievement in Qatar

Tasnim – DOHA, Iran national football team winger Saman Ghoddos wants to achieve the greatest thing in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Iran is in Group C along with Hong Kong, the UAE and Palestine.

Team Melli is scheduled to face Palestine on Sunday.

“Iran is a football-crazy country and the fans expect a lot from us, so there is pressure to win the tournament,” Ghoddos told the Post. “But we want to achieve great things, the pressure we put on ourselves is the only pressure that matters.

“I feel a responsibility to show we are very good people…, and I think we have a good reputation in football,” he said. “People know Iranian players are technical, skillful, and right-minded.

“Winning the Asian Cup would be the biggest thing I have done,” he said. “I do not want to see myself as a hero, I am only a football player.

“But I would love that when Iranian people think about football, they think about me as one of the players who won the Asian Cup,” Ghoddos said.