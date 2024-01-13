Allahyar Sayyadmanesh closing In on Hull City exit [Report]

Tasnim – HULL, Iran international winger Allahyar Sayyadmanesh is closing in on an exit from Hull City with a move away from the Championship club expected to be confirmed in the next couple of days.

Sayyadmanesh was left out of City’s squad for its controversial 2-1 home defeat to Norwich City on Friday after being given permission to secure a short-term move, with boss Liam Rosenior keen to recruit a replacement in the coming weeks.

Allahyar has been limited to just five appearances in the Championship this season spanning 53 minutes while his only start came last weekend in the FA Cup against Birmingham City, with his campaign once again hit by injury trouble.

The 22-year-old came close to leaving in the summer amid interest from Ukrainian giant Shakhtar Donetsk and MLS outfit Colorado Rapids but remained at City and has since been on the fringes of the first team.

“Ally is close to going out on loan,” Rosenior told Hull Live. “We’ve agreed a loan deal with another club. I think Ally needs regular football to find his confidence again and get regular games. We’re looking to do some work in his position in the transfer window.”