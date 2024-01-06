Persepolis coach Golmohammadi undecided on future

TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Yahya Golmohammadi’s resignation has left Persepolis fans astonished. Initially, it seemed like another resignation, like the ones before, where discussions and promises would persuade him to come back, but this time is certain.

Golmohammadi, head coach of Persepolis, has stepped down. This decision comes after the club failed to meet his expectations, despite his intentions to improve the team in the January transfer window.

Despite negotiations with Golmohammadi, Persepolis club general manager, Reza Darvish, did not achieve any specific results.

Reports indicate that Golmohammadi’s departure from Persepolis is imminent and irreversible.

While the reasons for his unexpected resignation remained unclear, two topics stood out: The first issue is his contract extension, and the second is a foreign offer. Golmohammadi’s contract was extended twice under Jafar Samiei’s management and once under Majid Sadri’s CEO era, but Reza Darvish did not follow suit after his nearly two-year tenure at Persepolis.

It seemed Golmohammadi was waiting for the club to extend his contract for two more seasons since his current contract was nearing its end.

The 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) season will see Persepolis, the most decorated Iranian football team, defending their title against strong contenders Esteghlal, Sepahan, and Tractor.

The second topic revolved around an overseas offer, which could have been an unexpected and peculiar reason for his untimely departure. Although some sources denied any offers from the Persian Gulf countries, there were reports of Al-Shamal Club in Qatar showing interest in Golmohammadi.

Golmohammadi’s last statement to the CEO indicates his decision to discontinue. Subsequent to that, debates regarding potential successors such as Branko Ivankovic, Mehdi Tartar and even Dragan Skocic sparked in Iranian media.

However, general manager Reza Darvish informed Golmohammadi that the club would not take any action for the coming days and asked him to announce his decision after a few days of rest.