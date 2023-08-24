August 24, 2023

Persepolis escape loss against Zob Ahan: PGPL [VIDEO]

August 24, 2023 Kamran D.
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (1 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
7 views

TehranTimes – TEHRAN,  Persepolis football team escaped a home loss against Zob Ahan in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) Matchweek 3 on Thursday.

In the match held in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, Soroush Rafiei scored an own goal just one minute before the break.

The Reds put the visiting team under heavy pressure and with six minutes remaining Georgian defender Giorgi Gvelesiani leveled the scoreboard with a header.

Persepolis could have registered their 10th successive win but were held to a home draw.

Gol Gohar also edged past Nassaji 1-0 in Ghaemshahr.

Sepahan remained top with nine points, followed by Gol Gohar and Persepolis with seven points.

More Stories

Persepolis drawn with Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in 2023/24 ACL

August 24, 2023 Kamran D.

PGPL: Sepahan defeat Esteghlal [VIDEO]

August 24, 2023 Kamran D.

Sardar Azmoun linked with AC Milan [Report]

August 19, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
jasa ads, jasa ads judi, jasa iklan, jasa iklan judi, jasa iklan terpercaya, jasa google ads judi, beli akun google ads tahan lama, iklan judi terpercaya, jasa iklan slot judi, jasa iklan murah, jasa ads judi terpercaya, akun tahan banting https://suhuads.co.id/ https://masterads.web.id/

https://manage-beasiswa.kaltimprov.go.id/files/slot-deposit-pulsa/

slot gacor terbaik