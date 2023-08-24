August 24, 2023

Persepolis drawn with Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in 2023/24 ACL

August 24, 2023 Kamran D.
TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team of Iran are drawn along with Al Nassr, captained by Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, in the 2023/24 AFC Champions League group stage.

The Iranian giants, who qualified for the ACL final twice in 2018 and 2020, are pitted in Group E along with Qatar’s Al Duhail SC, FC Istiklol of Tajikistan and Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia.

Sepahan, another Iranian team, are drawn along with Al Ittihad of Saudi Arabia, Air Force Club of Iraq and Uzbekistan’s AGMK FC in Group C.

Nassaji have been handed a tough draw in Group D as the Iranian side are drawn with star-studded Al Hilal, Mumbai City FC of India and Uzbekistan’s Navbahor.

The 2023/24 season will see the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in use from the group stage.

Groups

West
Group A: Pakhtakor (UZB), Al Fayha FC (KSA), Ahal FC (TKM), Al Ain FC (UAE)
Group B: Al Sadd SC (QAT), FC Nasaf (UZB), Al Faisaly (JOR), Sharjah FC (UAE)
Group C: Al Ittihad (KSA), Sepahan SC (IRN), Air Force Club (IRQ), AGMK FC (UZB)
Group D: Al Hilal SFC (KSA), Nassaji Mazandaran FC (IRN), Mumbai City FC (IND), Navbahor (UZB)
Group E: Persepolis FC (IRN), Al Duhail SC (QAT), FC Istiklol (TJK), Al Nassr (KSA)

