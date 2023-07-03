IPL: 2023/24 season draw ceremony to be held on July 9th

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, The draw ceremony for the 2023/2024 season of the Iran Professional League will be held on July 9.

The ceremony will be held in Tehran’s Olympic Hotel.

A total of 16 teams will participate at the new season.

Persepolis are defending champions and look to win the IPL title for the ninth title.

Shams Azar and Esteghlal Khuzestan will take part in the upcoming season as the newcomers after secured promotion to the league last season.

Naft Masjed Soleyman and mes Kerman were also relegated from the IPL to the First Division.

Iran Professional League is the highest division of professional football in the west Asian country. It is the top-level football league in Iran since its foundation in 2001.

Since 2013, the league comprises 16 teams. The winners of IPL and Hazfi Cup automatically qualify for the AFC Champions League group stages.

Persepolis are the most successful club with eight titles in 22 editions.