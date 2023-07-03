Alvaro Jimenez linked with Tractor [Report]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TABRIZ, Alvaro Jose Jimenez Guerrero has been linked with a move to Iranian football club Tractor.

Tractor, headed by Spanish coach Paco Jemez, will represent Iran at the 2023-23 AFC Champions League.

The team is also going to win the Iran Professional League (IPL) title for the first time ever.

The Tabriz-based football club has reached an agreement with Cadiz left winger.

Jimenez, 28, who has played in Real Madrid B and C, is reported to be joining Tractor on loan.