July 3, 2023

Alvaro Jimenez linked with Tractor [Report]

July 3, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
3 views

Tasnim – TABRIZ, Alvaro Jose Jimenez Guerrero has been linked with a move to Iranian football club Tractor.

Tractor, headed by Spanish coach Paco Jemez, will represent Iran at the 2023-23 AFC Champions League.

The team is also going to win the Iran Professional League (IPL) title for the first time ever.

The Tabriz-based football club has reached an agreement with Cadiz left winger.

Jimenez, 28, who has played in Real Madrid B and C, is reported to be joining Tractor on loan.

More Stories

Manchester United considering Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi [Report]

July 3, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

IPL: 2023/24 season draw ceremony to be held on July 9th

July 3, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Iran in Pot 3 of 2023 FIFA U17 World Cup

July 3, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
jasa ads, jasa ads judi, jasa iklan, jasa iklan judi, jasa iklan terpercaya, jasa google ads judi, beli akun google ads tahan lama, iklan judi terpercaya, jasa iklan slot judi, jasa iklan murah, jasa ads judi terpercaya, akun tahan banting https://suhuads.co.id/ https://masterads.web.id/

https://manage-beasiswa.kaltimprov.go.id/files/slot-deposit-pulsa/

slot gacor terbaik