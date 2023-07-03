Iran in Pot 3 of 2023 FIFA U17 World Cup

Tehran Times – JAKARTA, Iran are placed in Pot 3 of the 2023 FIFA U17 World Cup in Indonesia.

New Zealand, Senegal, the U.S., Uzbekistan and Morocco are also in Pot 3.

Hosts Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico, France, Spain and Japan (2023 AFC U17 Asian Cup champions) are in Pot 1.

Pot 2 includes of Germany, Mali, England, South Korea, Argentina and Ecuador.

And Canada, New Caledonia, Panama, Burkina Faso, Poland and Venezuela have been placed in Pot 4.

The 2023 FIFA U17 World Cup will be the 19th edition of the FIFA U17 World Cup, the biennial international men’s youth football tournament contested by the under-17 national teams of the member associations of FIFA.

It will be held in Indonesia from Nov. 10 to Dec. 2. This will be the first time that Indonesia has been selected to host a FIFA Tournament and will be the first that the FIFA U-17 World Cup will be held in Southeast Asia.