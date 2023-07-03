July 3, 2023

Salar Aghapour joins Mallorca Palma futsal club

July 3, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tasnim – PALMA, Salar Aghapour, a new player of Mallorca Palma futsal club, expressed his satisfaction with joining the Spanish team.

In an interview with Marca, the Iranian international player said he cannot wait to play for Mallorca Palma.

Aghapour is the third Iranian player to join the team after Hossein Tayebi and Moslem Oladghobad.

“Palma is in the best league of the world and that is what inspires me to play for the team. Palma also is champion of Europe,” Aghapour said.

“I am interested to join the team as soon as possible and start new stage in my sports career,” he added.

Palma coach Antonio Vadillo Sánchez is also happy to sign Aghapour.

“I am very happy for signing Salar because we followed him for a long time as a talented player. He is a very versatile player and can play with both legs,” the Spanish coach said.

