July 1, 2023

Porto striker Mehdi Taremi reveals Everton & Newcastle offers

July 1, 2023
Tribal Football – PORTO, Porto striker Mehdi Taremi claims he could be moving to the Premier League in the near future.

The 30-year-old was speaking about his club future with an Iranian sports website.

Taremi, who enjoyed a positive campaign in the Portuguese league, could be heading for Everton.

He told Varzesh3: “Now there is an opportunity, but even now, for example, but Everton’s offer doesn’t interest me.”

He then added: “I have had an offer from Newcastle but I rejected their offer because we were in the Champions League and I could play against teams like Liverpool, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid.

“I preferred to stay at Porto because Newcastle were fighting to remain in the Premier League and I didn’t think they could qualify to the UCL after their bad season.”

