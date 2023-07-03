Manchester United considering Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi [Report]

Afriquesports.com – MANCHESTER, In search of number 9 for next season, Manchester United are exploring different options abroad. While the names of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen have circulated insistently in the north of England, Mehdi Taremi is now also considered by the Red Devils.

According to information from Jornal de Noticas , coach Erik Ten Hag would be interested in the profile of the Iranian international. This season, Mehdi Taremi was the top scorer in the Portuguese league with 22 goals in the colors of FC Porto (31 goals in all competitions). Since his arrival in 2020, he has shown great consistency and impresses with his skill and finishing qualities.

According to the Portuguese daily, the Dutch coach hopes to recruit Mehdi Taremi at an affordable price. And that’s considering Manchester United are set to spend at least £65m (excluding bonuses) to acquire Mason Mount from Chelsea. For its part, FC Porto is asking for at least 17 million pounds sterling to sell their prolific striker, whose contract ends next June.

Taremi, Manchester United’s new plan A after several failures

In addition, according to information from Laurie Whitwell, journalist for The Athletic , Manchester United have started discussions with Atalanta Bergamo for the transfer of number 9 Rasmus Hojlund. The 20-year-old Dane has had a great season with the Italian club, scoring 16 goals in 42 games. Transfermarkt estimate his value at €45m while the English club have only offered €35m for the player. An offer which was however rejected.

Atalanta’s response was not understood by Manchester United, who decided to withdraw from the case. Indeed, the English club, ranked third in the Premier League, have no intention of participating in a prolonged one-upmanship for Rasmus Hojlund. It could even be that the Iranian Mehdi Taremi is ahead in the recruitment race.