Alireza Beiranvand extends deal with Persepolis

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand extended his contract with the team.

He has penned a two-year deal with the Iranian giant.

Beiranvand had terminated his deal on Monday after the club reportedly failed to pay his wage but he has reached an agreement with Persepolis.

Beiranvand had been linked with a move to Persepolis’ archrival Esteghlal.

He played a key role in helping Persepolis win the Iran Professional League (IPL) last season.

Georgian defender Giorgi Gvelesiani and captain Omid Alishah have already extended their contracts with Persepolis.