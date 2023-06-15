Top 10 players to watch in AFC U-17 Asian Cup [Reza Ghandipour]

KhelNow.com – BANGKOK, The 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup is all set to kick-start in Thailand on June 16th.

This will actually be the first edition of the rebranded version of the tournament, which has been going on since 1985. In the past, it was known as the AFC U-16 Championship before the organizers decided to slightly up the age limit.

This tournament has had 18 editions in the past and it’ll mark the 19th edition in Thailand. The best Asian teams will collide in this tournament and some of the very best young players from the continent will be on display.

Almost every team has its share of bright youngsters ready to make an impact, but there are a few particularly brilliant young players that could make a major statement for their teams. Here we look at the 10 players to watch in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup.

4. Reza Ghandipour (Iran)

Iran has been one of the rising forces in Asian Football over recent years and aims to consolidate that by winning the upcoming competition. They have a number of talented attacking players, led by their forward Reza Ghandipour. The Paykhan FC forward impressed in the 2022 Cafa U-16 championship last year, scoring four goals for Iran and being named as the Player of the Tournament.

Reza is an all-round forward, who works really hard in the final third and can do it all. He is a decisive goal-scorer, who is capable of finishing off chances with ease and also create them for his teammates. The teenager will aim to prove his quality at the highest level for Iran and inspire them to a solid outing in the U-17 Asian Cup.